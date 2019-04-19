Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Niland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Niland

In Memoriam Condolences

Maureen Niland In Memoriam
NILAND, (née STEPHENS) Maureen. (Sixth Anniversary). In loving memory of a dear wife, mother and grandmother, who passed away on April 9th, 2013. We hold you close within our hearts, And there you shall remain, To walk with us throughout our lives, until we meet again. So rest in peace dear loved one, And thanks for all you've done,We pray that God has given you The crown you've truly won. Always loved and sadly missed by your loving husband Johnny, daughters Edel, Dolores, Stephanie and Jacinta, sons Damian and Edmund, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. Anniversary Mass Sunday, April 14th at 10.00a.m in St. Colman's Church, Roveagh.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.