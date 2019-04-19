|
NILAND, (née STEPHENS) Maureen. (Sixth Anniversary). In loving memory of a dear wife, mother and grandmother, who passed away on April 9th, 2013. We hold you close within our hearts, And there you shall remain, To walk with us throughout our lives, until we meet again. So rest in peace dear loved one, And thanks for all you've done,We pray that God has given you The crown you've truly won. Always loved and sadly missed by your loving husband Johnny, daughters Edel, Dolores, Stephanie and Jacinta, sons Damian and Edmund, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. Anniversary Mass Sunday, April 14th at 10.00a.m in St. Colman's Church, Roveagh.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 19, 2019