ROCK Maureen (née Hession) 9 St. Kieran's Park Shannonbridge St. Jarlett's Court, Tuam and formerly Kilconnell Ballinasloe 11th April 1947 to 9th March 2020 Our family would like to thank everyone who expressed their sympathy and shock of the death of our beautiful Mother. Mam was taken from us very suddenly on the 9th of March, in the Galway Clinic having had undergone heart surgery in December. We would like to offer our heartfelt thanks to those who attended her funeral and to the community of Shannonbridge, including Fr. Tom Cox, The Gravediggers, the church choir, the volunteering catering ladies, and others for their support with the arrangements of the funeral. A big thank you to all the Medical staff who cared for Mam over the years and to those who visited her in hospital who were all a huge support to her throughout her life. Due to the current situation we are all experiencing with Corona virus we are unable to have a Month's Mind Mass. We appreciate that due to current situation with Corona Virus, some people were unable to attend her funeral and therefore we plan to have a Memorial Mass at later date. Mam would be celebrating her 73rd Birthday on the Saturday 11th of this month. Happy Birthday to a wonderful Mother, Grandmother, Mother-in-law and Friend who will never be forgotten
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 9, 2020