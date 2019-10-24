Home

Maurice O'SULLIVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice O'SULLIVAN

Maurice O'SULLIVAN In Memoriam
O'SULLIVAN, Maurice Monivea Road, Galway (Twelfth Anniversary) Treasured memories of a dear husband, Dad and Grandad who died on 28th October 2007. Maurice Wouldn/t it be lovely to walk up to the door, and see you standing smiling there, As you have often done before, We would put our arms around you and whisper oh so low, We will always love and miss you, As if you didn't know. Always in our hearts, Your loving wife Celia, sons, daughters, grandchildren and extended family. Anniversary Mass On Sunday 27th October at 12.30 p.m. in Holy Family Church, Mervue.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 24, 2019
