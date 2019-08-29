|
|
CANAVAN.13th Anniversary - In loving memory of May Canavan, Glann, Oughterard, Co. Galway. If roses grow in Heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for me,Place them in my Mother's armsand tell her they're from me. Tell her I love her and miss her,and when she turns to smile, Place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while. Because remembering her is easy,I do it every day, But there's an ache within my heartthat will never go away. Lovingly remembered by your husband Tony, daughters, Loretta, Sinead, Sabrina, Fiona and Antoinette, and grandchildren Ella, Rachel, Harry, Ethan, Abbie and Vicki xxx Anniversary Mass: Glann Church, Oughterard, Co. Galway. Sunday, 8th September 2019 at 10.15am.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019