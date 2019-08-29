Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for May CANAVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

May CANAVAN

Add a Memory
May CANAVAN In Memoriam
CANAVAN.13th Anniversary - In loving memory of May Canavan, Glann, Oughterard, Co. Galway. If roses grow in Heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for me,Place them in my Mother's armsand tell her they're from me. Tell her I love her and miss her,and when she turns to smile, Place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while. Because remembering her is easy,I do it every day, But there's an ache within my heartthat will never go away. Lovingly remembered by your husband Tony, daughters, Loretta, Sinead, Sabrina, Fiona and Antoinette, and grandchildren Ella, Rachel, Harry, Ethan, Abbie and Vicki xxx Anniversary Mass: Glann Church, Oughterard, Co. Galway. Sunday, 8th September 2019 at 10.15am.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of May's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.