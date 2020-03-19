Home

Michael and Kathleen CONWAY In Memoriam
CONWAY. Douras, Woodford, Co. Galway. In loving memory of Michael (29th Anniversary), and his wife Kathleen (8th Anniversary). The ones we love don't go away, They walk beside us every day, Unseen, unheard, but always near, Still loved, still missed and very dear. Fondly remembered by your son Denis and Bridie. Memories we treasure one by one, Things you said, things you've done, They bring a smile, sometimes a tear, But always a wish that you both were here. Sadly missed and loved dearly by your grandchildren, Fiona, Deirdre, Michael-John, Teresa & Carmel xxxxx Anniversary Mass Sunday, 22nd March at 11am, streamed live by Fr. Kieran at Woodford/Looscaun Parish on Facebook
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Mar. 19, 2020
