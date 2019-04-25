Home

COLLINS, Michael and Maura, Carnmore. Fifth AnniversaryMichael who died on the 7th April 2014 and Maura who died on 30th December 2014. Mam & Dad, Memories of the days we used to share, and in our hearts you're always there, Missed are the faces we loved so dear, Silent are the voices we love to hear. Time has passed and life moves on but from our thoughts you're never go. Loved and missed by all your family. Anniversary Mass Saturday, 27th April at 7.30pm., Church of the Assumption & St James, Claregalway.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019
