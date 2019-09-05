Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael FOLAN.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael C. Folan and Mary Diviney Folan FOLAN.

Add a Memory
Michael C. Folan and Mary Diviney Folan FOLAN. In Memoriam
FOLAN. Michael C. Folan and Mary Diviney Folan Baile Dóite, Moycullen, Co. Galway. 3rd and 2nd Anniversaries respectively I ndilchuimhne ar ár dtuismitheoirí ionúine In loving memory of our dear parents Michael & Mary, who died on 4th July 2016 and 12th September 2017. 'Our parents cast long shadows over our lives. We carry them within us all our lives, in the shape of our face, the way we walk, the sound of our voice, our skin, our hair, our hands, our heart. We try all our lives to separate ourselves from them and only when they are dead do we find we are indivisible. Then they go, leaving a mark like a handprint on glass or a wet kiss on a rainy day, and with their death we are no longer children.' Richard Eyre»Forever remembered and loved by their son, Dara; daughter, Bláthnaid; son-in-law, Richard; grand-daughter, Fiadh; their brothers and sisters; extended family and friends. Anniversary Mass Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen, Saturday, 8th September at 8 p.m. Solas síoraí na bhFlaitheas dá n-anamacha uaisle
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.