FOLAN. Michael C. Folan and Mary Diviney Folan Baile Dóite, Moycullen, Co. Galway. 3rd and 2nd Anniversaries respectively I ndilchuimhne ar ár dtuismitheoirí ionúine In loving memory of our dear parents Michael & Mary, who died on 4th July 2016 and 12th September 2017. 'Our parents cast long shadows over our lives. We carry them within us all our lives, in the shape of our face, the way we walk, the sound of our voice, our skin, our hair, our hands, our heart. We try all our lives to separate ourselves from them and only when they are dead do we find we are indivisible. Then they go, leaving a mark like a handprint on glass or a wet kiss on a rainy day, and with their death we are no longer children.' Richard Eyre»Forever remembered and loved by their son, Dara; daughter, Bláthnaid; son-in-law, Richard; grand-daughter, Fiadh; their brothers and sisters; extended family and friends. Anniversary Mass Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen, Saturday, 8th September at 8 p.m. Solas síoraí na bhFlaitheas dá n-anamacha uaisle
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019