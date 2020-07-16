|
DILLON, Michael, 17 Boland's Court, Gort, Co. Galway (native of Tully, Carrowbehy, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon) who passed away peacefully at Kilcolgan Nursing home on 16th July 2019. (First Anniversary) Michael, a beloved husband to Margaret, a father to Janet and Ann, a father-in-law to Martin, a brother to Mary Quinn, a brother-in-law to Elizabeth, an uncle, a godfather and grandfather to Ella, Lauren and Noah. Michael was preceded in death by brothers Jack and Joe Dillon and sister-in-law Bernadette Dillon. Michael's family wish to express a heartfelt thanks to everyone, to friends, to neighbours, Margaret's family in Cork and other family members who travelled near and far to offer condolences during this difficult time. A special thanks is also extended for every Mass card received. A special thank you to Canon Tommy Marrinan and Fr. Barry Horan P.P. for their guidance, visits, special blessings and celebrating the funeral Mass. A further thank you for the musicians and all who participated in the funeral. An additional thank you to the staff of Kilcolgan Nursing Home who looked after Michael in his final year. A special thank you to Dr. Jennings for his lengthy care of Michael. A last thank you is extended to Monaghan's Funeral Home and the grave diggers for their professionalism and support through a very difficult time. As it would be impossible to thank all who supported us in our loss, please accept this acknowledgement as a gesture of our appreciation. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for all your intentions. Memories are like leaves of gold. They never tarnish or grow old. No more tomorrows for us to share. But yesterdays memories will always be there. Michael's First Anniversary Mass Sunday 19th July 2020, at Midday, in St. Coleman's Church, Gort. It will also be streamed live on Gort Parish's Facebook page. If current restriction are lifted by the July 19th attendees of this Mass can be extended past immediate family.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on July 16, 2020