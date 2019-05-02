Resources More Obituaries for Michael Hanlon Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael Hanlon

Notice HANLON, Michael Slí Gheal, Ballymoneen Road, Knocknacarra, Galway, Who passed away on 2nd April, 2019. Bertie, Kathleen, Audrey, Tony, Emma and Sarah wish to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has sympathised with us on our recent bereavement. For all the Mass cards, flowers and phone calls, and to all our kind neighbours who have called to the house. To those relations, friends and neighbours who attended the funeral Mass, we thank you. To Aidan Tierney who delivered a sliotar, signed by members of the Galway Hurling Team and used as a symbol of Michael's life at the Mass, a huge thank you. To Fr. Tadgh Quinn and especially Fr. Terry O'Brien, whose outstanding support to our family will never be forgotten. A special word of thanks to those men who rose from all corners of the church to walk with and to carry their friend Mike towards his final resting place. This most kind gesture will never, ever be forgotten. To the paramedics who fought so hard to save Mike, the gratitude of our hearts is with you always. To the Gardaí, and in particular Garda Chris Dowry and Garda Thomas Tighe, who stayed by Bertie and Kathleen's side while they waited for the family to arrive, you have our heartfelt thanks. To Keith and Robbie of Conneely Funeral Directors, who provided outstanding support and first-class care in our darkest hour, and to Robert who drove us on Mike's final journey, we will forever be grateful. To Fiona, who gave us such a warm welcome and a beautiful service at Shannon Crematorium. Finally, to the many, many people who shared with us stories of all of the kind things that Mike did for others. Please accept this note as a token of our appreciation. Month's Mind Mass Sunday 5th May at 12 noon, Saint John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra. Published in The Connacht Tribune on May 2, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.