Notice HYNES Michael J. - (First Anniversary) His wife Mary and the family of the late Michael J. Hynes, 6 Saint John's Villas, Mulgrave Street, Limerick and formerly of Nogra, Kinvara, Co. Galway and An Garda Síochána (Retd.) wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following our very sad loss. Michael passed away on the 6th of June, 2018 surrounded by his loving family. We offer our heartfelt thanks to our friends and relatives who visited the family home and attended the removal and funeral Mass. We are eternally grateful to those who provided emotional and practical support to us during this difficult time. A special word of thanks to the staff members of Saint John's Hospital who provided Dad with compassionate care and respect during his short illness. We are forever endeared to Fr Noel Kerwin whose warm words offered us such reassurance on the morning of Dad's passing. Dad received the send-off he wanted and for this we would like to thank Fr Hugh Clifford, the local choir in Doorus and all who participated in the funeral Mass. We were surrounded by good will in Doorus and none more so than Dad's friends who prepared his grave. Dad was a proud member of An Garda Síochána and we greatly appreciate the Guard of Honour provided by his colleagues in Limerick and Doorus. Griffin's undertakers in Limerick and Corless' undertakers in Kinvara provided us with a considerate and professional service that helped us show how much Dad meant to everyone. Our sincerest thanks to the Fahy Family in Nogra and the staff of the Pier Head in Kinvara who offered us such warm hospitality. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of Mass will be offered for your intentions. Published in The Connacht Tribune on June 5, 2019