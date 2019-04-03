Home

FORDE, Michael John (5th Anniversary). Shudane, Newcastle, Athenry who died on the 24th March, 2014. Remembering you is easy, We do it every day, But losing you is the heartache that never goes away. You had a smile for everyone, You had a heart of gold, You left the sweetest memories the world could ever hold. Always remembered by your sisters Mary, Nora and Peggy, sister-in-law Mary, brother- in-law Joe, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Anniversary Mass On Sunday, 24th March 2019 at 10am in Newcastle Church.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019
