Michael Joseph also known as Mike English, Curra, Kylebrack, Loughrea and Cloonoon, Woodford. Reposing privately at his home in Curra. Mass will take place privately, on Tuesday at 11 in St. Joseph's Church, Ballinakill. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium. Mass will be streamed live online on the Ballinakill / Derrybrien Facebook page. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice. A celebration of Mike English's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020