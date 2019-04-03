KELLY. In loving memory of Michael Kelly, late of Drumgriffin, Corrandulla, Co Galway, who died on 23rd February, 2017. (Second Anniversary). Your gentle face and patient smile. With sadness we recall You had a kindly word for eachAnd died beloved by all. The voice is mute and stilled the heart That loved us well and true. Ah, bitter was the trial to partFrom one so good as you. You are not a forgotten loved one Nor will you ever be As long as life and memory lastWe will remember thee. We miss you now, our hearts are sore, As time goes by we miss you more, Your loving smile, your gentle face No one can fill your vacant place. Your loving wife Josephine. Dad, Our sadness knows no end; We can't believe you're gone;We're grieving for you every day;It's hard to carry on. You were always there to support and care, When we needed a true friend,How we'll ever do without our dad, We cannot comprehend. Our memories of the times we had Help the pain to go away. But Dad, our lives won't be the same; We'll miss you every day. Your loving son Damien, daughter-in-law Linda, grandchildren Katelyn, Cian, Michaela and Leah. Your loving son Shane, daughter-in-law Anne-Marie and grandson Iarla. Your loving son Micheál, daughter-in-law Jennifer and granddaughters Charlotte and Lucy. Anniversary Mass Will be held at 7.30 on Saturday, the 23rd of February, in St Brendan's Church, Corrandulla. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary