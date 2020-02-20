|
KELLY. In loving memory of Michael Kelly, late of Drumgriffin, Corrandulla, Co Galway, who died on 23rd February 2017. (Third Anniversary). Now I am contented That my life it was worthwhile, Knowing as I passed along the way I made somebody smile. When you are walking down the road And you've got me on your mind,I'm walking in your footsteps Only half a step behind. And when you face the gentle breeze Or the wind upon your face, I'm giving you a great big hug Or just a soft embrace. So please don't be unhappy, Just because I'm out of sight,Remember that I'm with you, Every morning, noon and night Your loving wife Josephine. Your loving son Damien, daughter-in-law Linda, grandchildren Katelyn, Cian, Michaela and Leah. Your loving son Shane, daughter-in-law Anne-Marie and grandson Iarla. Your loving son Micheál, daughter-in-law Jennifer and granddaughters Charlotte and Lucy. Anniversary Mass Will be held at 7.00 on Saturday, the 22nd of February, in St Brendan's Church, Corrandulla.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Feb. 20, 2020