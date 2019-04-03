Resources More Obituaries for Michael Lawless Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael (Mick) Lawless

Obituary LAWLESS, Michael (Mick), Mail Road, Cappataggle, Ballinasloe, Co Galway who passed away peacefully at Galway Hospice on the 26th January, 2019. The Lawless family wish to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to everyone who sympathised with them on their recent sad bereavement. A special word of thanks to the outstanding support received from our extended family, friends, neighbours and colleagues. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who gathered to welcome Mick home, those who called to our home, attended the wake, funeral Mass and burial, especially those who travelled distances, and to all who messaged, phoned, sent Mass Cards and letters of sympathy. A huge debt of gratitude is owed to our neighbours, friends and community for the emotional and practical support shown to us. Notwithstanding all the individual efforts, so many local groups, namely Cappataggle Hurling Club, Camogie Club, Community Centre Committee, The ICA, Pastoral Council and An Garda Siochana among others. To each and every staff member and volunteer at Galway Hospice; for the work that you do, the outstanding care, dignity and the compassion you showed to Mick and our family, we remain forever indebted. Our thanks to GP Dr. Higgins and the nursing staff in Our Lady of Knock Ward in the Galway Clinic, your care and dedication is most appreciated. Thank you to Fr. Diarmuid Hogan for officiating at the funeral Mass. Our Thanks to Fr. Daniel Gallagher for his support in the Galway Hospice, and our gratitude to the Funeral Mass concelebrants; Fr. Sean Egan, Fr. Sean Neylon, Fr. Martin McNamara and Fr. Benny Flanagan. Thank you to Padraic Connaughton for the beautiful singing in the church and to Tony Treacy for the heartfelt music and song at the graveside. Many thanks to Norman and Anne Sinclair of Sinclair's Funeral Directors for their kindness, dignity and professionalism. Special thanks to the gravediggers who prepared Mick's final resting place with such care, and to Thomas and the staff of Gullane's Hotel for the beautiful meal they provided after the burial. Finally, a sincere thank you to all who donated so generously to The Galway Hospice, a charity always close to Mick's heart.As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our sincere appreciation. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Mass For Mick Lawless will take place on Friday, 1st March, at 8pm in St. Michael's Church, Cappataggle. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.