|
|
|
VAUGHAN, Michael (Mikey) Monivea, Athenry, Co.Galway And New York. Who passed away on 21 August, 2020. Mikey's father Mike, sister Kara, brother-in-law Ger, nieces Niamh and Katie, Mike (Snr)'s partner Pattie and extended family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the outpouring of sympathy, kindness and support in the days and weeks following Mikey's death. Most especially we would like to thank our New York family for organising all that we could not, we will be forever grateful. We have been so touched by the volume and sincerity of condolences we received from those who called to our home, sent cards, flowers and text messages, telephoned and expressed condolences on RIP.ie and social media. Your kind words have been a great source of comfort to us all during this time and will remain in our hearts. A special thank you to all of our wonderful friends and neighbours who brought food and refreshments to our home. We would like to extend sincere and heartfelt words of thanks and genuine appreciation for those incredible tributes that were displayed to our beloved Mikey throughout the days of the wake and funeral. Seeing so many of our wonderful friends and neighbours lining the roads, displaying altars, taking part in various guards of honour for his final journey to his home and then to his final resting place helped to give us strength during those challenging days. Sincere thanks to Fr. Jimmy Buckley for celebrating a very special Funeral Mass. This Mass was enhanced by the beautiful singing of Madeleine and Evangeline Dolan. Thank you to Emmet Greaney for providing the live stream from the Sacred Heart Church, Ryehill. Thank you to Breda Burke for the beautiful flowers. Also thanks to those who managed the flow of traffic and car parking during the wake and funeral especially Garda Michael McDermott. We would like to thank Paddy Mannion, undertaker, for his professionalism. A huge thank you to the gravediggers for the beautiful way they prepared and completed Mikey's final resting place. Thank you to Kaydee Martyn and Abbey Acts for the lovely singing at the graveside. Thank you to Becky and Jimmy Screene and all of your staff. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deep gratitude to you all. A Mass will be offered for your intentions.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 21, 2020