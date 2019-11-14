Home

MONAHANMichael Brucken, Craughwell, Passed away on the 7th of November 2014. (Fifth Anniversary) It broke our hearts to lose you,You did not go alone; For part of us went with you, The day God called you home.You left us peaceful memories,Your love is still our guide, And though we cannot see you,You are always at our side. Our family chain is broken And nothing seems the same But as God calls us one by one,The chain will link again. Missed by your loving family. Anniversary Mass On Sunday, 17th November, at 10 am, St. Killlian's Church, Ballymana.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Nov. 14, 2019
