|
|
MORTIMER, Michael, Tullybeg, Renvyle, Co. Galway (4th Anniversary) who passed away on 20th March, 2015. Memories we treasure one by one, Things you said, things you've done, They bring a smile, sometimes a tear, But always a wish that you were here. Sadly missed and always loved by your wife Pauline, daughter Karen, sons Justin, Kenneth and Michael James and extended family and friends. Anniversary Mass 24th March, 11:00a.m, at Christ the King Church, Tullycross.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019