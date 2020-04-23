|
O'CONNOR, Michael - Curraghmore, Kiltulla Athenry, Co. Galway Survived by his sister Catherine, nieces and nephews. The family of the late Michael O'Connor would like to thank sincerely everybody who offered their support and condolences on the occasion of Michael's recent death. Our sincere thanks to Fr. McNamara who celebrated the funeral Mass, his neighbours and friend who prepared Michael's grave and Gardeners Undertakers. We wish to thank the staff of UCHG who took such excellent care of Michael in the last few weeks. As it is impossible to thank everybody individually please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our sincere gratitude to all. A Mass for Michael Will be held at a later date due to the current situation. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 23, 2020