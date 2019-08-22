|
RYAN, Michael Kilcolgan, Co. Galway. We the family, of the late Michael Ryan wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to all who sympathised with us on our recent loss. Many thanks to everyone who attended the removal and funeral Mass, and those who travelled long distances to be with us. Thanks to all the people who sent cards and messages of sympathy. Sincere thanks to Doctor Canavan and all the staff at Merlin Park and UHG Hospital who treated Michael with such care and kindness during his stay. Thanks to Fr. Barry and Fr. Dermody for the beautiful funeral Mass. Thanks to the readers, Eucharistic Ministers, and Carmel Dempsey for the beautiful music. Thank you to Donoghues' Undertakers, and gravediggers for preparing Michael's final resting place. Thanks to Centra Kilcolgan for providing refreshments and Raftery's Rest for the beautiful meal. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Mass Will take place at Church of the Annunciation, Clarenbridge, Co. Galway on Monday, 26th August at 7.30pm.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019