|
|
|
WALSH, MICHAEL Michael's wife Mary, sons Gerard, John and Micheál, daughters-in-law Elizabeth and Mia, and brothers Patrick and Seamus, and sisters May and Anne, would like to thank most sincerely all those who supported us through our sudden, sad loss. We offer our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to our extended family, friends and wonderful neighbours, and all who called to our home and attended the removal and funeral Mass. Thank you to all who sent Mass cards and provided food and refreshments. To Tomas and the staff of Burke's Funeral Home we are very grateful for your kindness and professionalism. A special word of thanks to Fr Gerry for all his support and for the lovely funeral Mass for Michael, and to Fr Martin Whelan for concelebrating the Mass. Thank you to the Brennans for the beautiful music and singing for Michael's Mass. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude and appreciation. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Mass Saturday, 18th January at 6.30pm, St. Patrick's Church, Clonbur.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020