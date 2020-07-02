|
|
|
FAHERTY, Micheál - Killagoola, Moycullen, Co Galway 2nd June 2020 Micheál passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on 2nd June 2020. Micheál's beloved wife Bridie, daughters Caroline, Deirdre and Aoife, sons, Pat, Tom, Michael and David, adored grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters, brother, and extended family wish to express our heartfelt thanks to all those who supported and sympathised with us on his recent passing. We were so touched by the many kind and sincere messages of sympathy through cards, letters, phone calls, texts, messages on RIP.ie, social media and also floral tributes. We wish to thank the following for their wonderful care and guidance: Dr Anne Rowan, GP and her team, the Home Instead carers, especially Mary and Patty and the local Public Health Nurses.A special word of thanks to Proinsias and his team at Moughan's Pharmacy for his exceptional care and kindness to Micheál over the years.Heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nurses of the Corrib Ward and St Mary's Ward at UHG. Their wonderful care and support will never be forgotten. We thank Dr Barat and Nurse Caroline from Elderly Services for all their help and advice. To the Palliative Care Team, we express our deep gratitude in assisting us in bringing Micheál home. Thank you to Western Alzheimers for the wonderful services they provide. Thank you to Fr Michael McLoughlin for the lovely Mass and help during those difficult days. Thank you to Fr John O'Halloran for visiting Micheál in hospital. Thank you to our cousin Marie for the beautiful music in the church and for singing Dad's favourite song 'Shanagolden' in the graveyard. It was a very special moment that will stay with us forever.Thank you to Padraig Ridge, Undertaker, for guiding and helping us in such a professional manner. A special word of thanks to our neighbours and friends for preparing Micheál's final resting place. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all who stood with us and recited the rosary in our garden. We were deeply moved by your support. On that Friday morning as young and old joined Dad on the journey to his final resting place, we were hugely comforted by all who stood at their doors and gates, who waited for us along the way, joined us at the church and stayed with us in the graveyard.To Dad's beloved Moycullen Hurling Club, thank you for the wonderful Guard of Honour. He would have loved it!We will be forever grateful for the overwhelming support and kindness shown to us despite the difficult circumstances. We are aware that many people were unable to sympathise with us in person but did join us for the Mass online and we thank you for that. To a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, you were the centre of all our lives. You are missed more than words can say but we know that you are with us every day. Month's Mind Mass In Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen, at 12 noon on Sunday, 5th July. Mass will be broadcast on the parish webcam.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on July 2, 2020