Mick RYAN

Mick RYAN In Memoriam
RYAN Mick, Fairhill, Menlough, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway, and his sister, Sr Columba, Good Shepherd Convent, Limerick, 2nd Anniversary. In loving memory of our dear father, grandfather who passed away on the 28th March 2017. A heart of gold stopped beating. Two shining eyes at rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best. God knows you had to leave us, but you didn't go alone, For part of us went with you the day he took you home. To some you are forgotten, To others, just part of the past, But to those who loved and lost you, Your memory will always last. Forever loved and sadly missed by your family. Anniversary Mass Sunday, 31st March, 2019 at 10 am St Mary's Church, Menlough.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019
