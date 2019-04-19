Home

KENNY Mike - Leitrim Mór, Kylebrack Loughrea (1st Anniversary) In Loving Memory of our dear uncle Mike, who passed away on the 9th April 2018. We thought of you with love today, But that is nothing new, We thought about you yesterday, And days before that too. We think of you in silence, And often speak your name, All we have are memories, And your photo in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake, From which we will never part, God has you in His arms, We have you in our hearts. Always remembered by your nieces and nephews. Anniversary Mass In St. Andrew's Church Leitrim on Saturday 13th April 2019 at 6.30pm.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 19, 2019
