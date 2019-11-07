|
|
HARTE,Moira (17th Anniversary) Late of Laurencetown, Ballinasloe. Co. Galway. In loving memory of Moira, who passed away 10th November, 2002. Mum Although our worlds are different now, or is that just how it seems,For I see you when I close my eyes, because you're always in my dreams. I know you're up in Heaven Mum, and looking down on me, And when I look up at the stars, I know that's where you'll be. Even though I miss you, you're not too far away, Because my heart is full of memories, that I treasure everyday. Our time on earth was special, but it's only the very start, So please keep watching over me, while we're not so far apart.Someday the time will come, when I no longer feel this pain, That is the day when Heaven calls, and we will meet again. Love always Claire« Mum and Nan You never asked for much in life,Your heart was true and tender,You simply lived for those you loved, And those you loved will always remember. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts Love Carol and family. "And while she lies i n peaceful sleep, her memory we shall always keep"
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Nov. 7, 2019