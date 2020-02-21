Home

Murty Hanly

Murty Hanly Notice
Ardeevin, Dublin Road, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Corofin, Tuam. Reposing at Gilsenan's Funeral Home, Mullingar on Sunday from 3.30. Removal afterwards to Cathedral of Christ the King arriving at 6.30. Mass for Murty Hanly on Monday at 10 in Mullingar, followed by prayers at 1.30 in St. Colmans Church, Corofin. Tuam. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Irish Lung Fibrosis Association.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2020
