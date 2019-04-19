Resources More Obituaries for Nan McDONAGH BAILEY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nan McDONAGH BAILEY

In Memoriam Condolences McDONAGH BAILEY Nan (1st Anniversary) Rossaveel. Anniversary Mass Saturday, 20th April at 7.30pm, St. Teresa's Church, Rossaveal. Softly in the morning, You heard a gentle call, You took the hand God offered you, And quietly left us all. The day you left us Mother, Our hearts just broke in two, The smallest part is still with us, And the biggest part with you. For the rest of our lives, We will miss you Mam, Our secret tears still flow, Oh, how we really loved you, No one will ever know. We miss your smile, your joking ways, We miss the things you used to say, And when old times we do recall, It's then we miss you most of all. Mom I am sending a dove to Heaven, With a parcel on it's wings, Be careful when you open it, It's full of beautiful things. Inside are a million kisses Mam, Wrapped in a million hugs, To say how much I miss you, And send you all my love. I hold you close within my heartAnd there you will remain, To walk with me throughout my life, until we meet again. Mom We miss your smile, your joking ways, We miss the things you used to say, And when old times we do recall It's then we miss you most of all. You were always there when we needed you, No task too great or small, With loving heart and willing hands For us you did it all. Mam Although we are sad without you, And wish that you were here, Within our hearts your lovely smile Still shines bright and clear. A beautiful memory dearer than gold, Of a Mam whose worth can never be told. Sadly missed by son, daughters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law. Nana A beautiful woman with a golden heart, Kept her family close and was never far apart, Shared her love and her kindness with everyone near, We will cherish our memories of you, Nana our dear. Baking cakes and sweet treats for tea, Our childhoods were filled with laughter and glee, Her door was always opened for any one who came by, She wore a welcoming smile and a sparkle in her eye. We'll remember the flowers in your garden, And the perfume you wore, Every day we'll miss you more and more, Yours is an example of an idyllic life to lead, You were always there for us in times of need. We will always love you Nana and words cannot explain, How we feel now you are no longer with us, Although no longer in pain, Now our Granddad is reunited with this beautiful woman, Our beautiful Nana, his wife. Forever in our hearts Love from your Grandchildren. Nana To the world you may have been just one person, But to us you were the world. Love from all your Great-grandchildren. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries