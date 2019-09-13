|
CUNNINGHAM, Nancy - Kilchreest, Loughrea, Co. Galway 2nd Anniversary In loving memory of a dear mother, nana, mother-in-law, auntie and friend, Nancy, who passed away on September 16th 2017. You'll never be forgotten That simply cannot be. As long as we are living, We'll always carry thee. Safely tucked within our heartsYour light will always shine; A glowing ember never stilled,And with us all the time. No matter what the future brings,Or what may lie ahead, We know that you will walk with us Along the road we tread. So rest our angel, be at peaceAnd let your soul fly free. When it's our time, we'll join you there For all eternity. Loved, missed and always in the hearts of your family and friends. Anniversary Mass Sunday, 15th September, 2019 at 12 noon in The Church of the Nativity, Kilchreest.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 13, 2019