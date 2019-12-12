Home

McCARTHY, Nancy (First Anniversary) One year has passed since that sad day, When one we loved was called away. God took her home. It was His will, But in our hearts she lives still. Mam, sadly missed, always remembered. Loved always by Sons Seán, Brendan, Maurice, Niall, Cathal, Kevin, Noel, Brian, Oisin and daughter Gwen, grand children, great grand children, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, her brothers Frankie and Niall, her sisters Rosaleen, Marie and Kathleen, friends, and neighbours. Anniversary Mass Sunday, 15th December, 11.30am, Mervue Church.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Dec. 12, 2019
