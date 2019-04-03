Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Niall WALSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Niall WALSH

In Memoriam Condolences

Niall WALSH In Memoriam
WALSH, Niall (6th Anniversary) In loving memory of Niall, late of 59 Cullairbaun, Athenry, died 8th March, 2013. R.I.P. Nialeen We're missing you a little more each time we hear your name, We've cried so many tears our hearts are broken just the same, We miss our times together, Things in common we could share, But nothing fills the emptiness, Now you're no longer here. We've so many precious memories, To last our whole lives through, Each one of them reminders, Of how much we're missing you.Deeply missed by your heartbroken Mam, Dad, sister Noelle, Cyril, Éanna, Iarla, Darragh, family and friends. Dad I will always remember the good days we had together, You will never be forgotten. Love, your son Jack. xxx Daddy I love you and miss you so very much, Not just my Daddy, you're now my Guardian Angel too. Hugs and butterfly kisses, love Dylan. xx Anniversary Mass Friday, 8th March In Killimordaly Church at 7.30pm.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.