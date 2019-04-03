WALSH, Niall (6th Anniversary) In loving memory of Niall, late of 59 Cullairbaun, Athenry, died 8th March, 2013. R.I.P. Nialeen We're missing you a little more each time we hear your name, We've cried so many tears our hearts are broken just the same, We miss our times together, Things in common we could share, But nothing fills the emptiness, Now you're no longer here. We've so many precious memories, To last our whole lives through, Each one of them reminders, Of how much we're missing you.Deeply missed by your heartbroken Mam, Dad, sister Noelle, Cyril, Éanna, Iarla, Darragh, family and friends. Dad I will always remember the good days we had together, You will never be forgotten. Love, your son Jack. xxx Daddy I love you and miss you so very much, Not just my Daddy, you're now my Guardian Angel too. Hugs and butterfly kisses, love Dylan. xx Anniversary Mass Friday, 8th March In Killimordaly Church at 7.30pm. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary