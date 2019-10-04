Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nick GANNON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nick GANNON

Add a Memory
Nick GANNON In Memoriam
GANNON Nick Mountgarrett, Athenry, Co. Galway. 1st Anniversary. In Loving memory of our brother Nick, who died on the 4th October, 2018. What you suffered, only few knew, You did not deserve what you went through. Tired and weary you made no fuss, But tried so hard to stay with us. We prayed for a miracle all in vain, That God would make you well again. But God knew best, we had to part, It eased your pain, but broke our hearts. Gone from us that smiling face, Your cheerful, pleasant ways. The heart that won so many friends, In bygone happy days. We miss you now, our hearts are sore, As time goes on we miss you more. Your loving smile, your gentle face, No one can fill your vacant place. Sadly missed by your brothers Paddy, Michael, Mattie, Liam, Paul and Terry, sisters Maureen, Ita and Nora; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and many friends. Nick's 1st Anniversary Mass Will be celebrated on Sunday, 6th October, at 10am, in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle, Athenry.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nick's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.