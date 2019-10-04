|
|
GANNON Nick Mountgarrett, Athenry, Co. Galway. 1st Anniversary. In Loving memory of our brother Nick, who died on the 4th October, 2018. What you suffered, only few knew, You did not deserve what you went through. Tired and weary you made no fuss, But tried so hard to stay with us. We prayed for a miracle all in vain, That God would make you well again. But God knew best, we had to part, It eased your pain, but broke our hearts. Gone from us that smiling face, Your cheerful, pleasant ways. The heart that won so many friends, In bygone happy days. We miss you now, our hearts are sore, As time goes on we miss you more. Your loving smile, your gentle face, No one can fill your vacant place. Sadly missed by your brothers Paddy, Michael, Mattie, Liam, Paul and Terry, sisters Maureen, Ita and Nora; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and many friends. Nick's 1st Anniversary Mass Will be celebrated on Sunday, 6th October, at 10am, in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle, Athenry.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019