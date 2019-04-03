|
COLLERAN Noel, Masonbrook Loughrea, Co. Galway (First Anniversary). In loving memory of Noel Colleran who sadly passed on 7th March 2018. Your life was full of kindly deedsA helping hand for others needsSincere and true in heart and mind Beautiful memories left behind Sadly missed by your wife Geraldine, your daughters Sinead, Fiona, Edel, Suzanne, your son Kenneth, brothers, sisters and extended family. Anniversary Mass Saturday, 9th March at 11am in St Brendan's Cathedral, Loughrea .
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019