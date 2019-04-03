Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Noel COLLERAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noel COLLERAN

In Memoriam Condolences

Noel COLLERAN In Memoriam
COLLERAN Noel, Masonbrook Loughrea, Co. Galway (First Anniversary). In loving memory of Noel Colleran who sadly passed on 7th March 2018. Your life was full of kindly deedsA helping hand for others needsSincere and true in heart and mind Beautiful memories left behind Sadly missed by your wife Geraldine, your daughters Sinead, Fiona, Edel, Suzanne, your son Kenneth, brothers, sisters and extended family. Anniversary Mass Saturday, 9th March at 11am in St Brendan's Cathedral, Loughrea .
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.