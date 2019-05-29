|
CARR (née Barrett) Nora Thullanoone, Moycullen, Co. Galway Died 4th June 2017. (2nd Anniversary) A tribute of love to a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother so dear, So close to our hearts each day of the year. We have your memories to treasure and hold, Of a wonderful mother more precious than gold. Loved and sadly missed so much: sons, daughters, sons- and daughters- in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family. Anniversary Mass On Sunday, the 2nd June at 10:00am, in Immaculate Conception Church, Moycullen.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on May 29, 2019