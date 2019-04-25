Resources More Obituaries for Nora GREALISH McDONAGH Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nora GREALISH McDONAGH

GREALISH McDONAGH. Coilín, Ann Marie, Coleman, Mary and the families of the late Nora Grealish McDonagh, who left us on March 23rd, would like to acknowledge the many gestures of kindness and sympathy shown to us following our sad loss. We deeply thank our many friends, neighbours, relations and well-wishers who visited our home, attended the funeral service and burial, providing emotional and practical support to us at this difficult time. Also, to those who telephoned, travelled long distances, provided food and help, sent flowers, cards and messages of condolences, as well as those who made charitable donations, we are truly grateful. Please accept this as an expression of our deepest gratitude and appreciation. Nora meant the world to so many people and she touched the lives of so many and we will treasure all memories of her forever. Nora's Month's Mind Mass Is in Barna Church on April 27th at 6:30 p.m. A golden heart stopped beating,Hard working hands at rest It broke our hearts to see you go,God only takes the best They say that memories are golden, Well may be that is true, But we never wanted memories,We only wanted you, Your life was love and labour,Your love for your family true,You did your best for all of us,We will always remember you.We sat beside your bedside, Our hearts were crushed and sore, We did our duty to the end, 'Til we could do no more. In tears we watched you sinking,We watched you fade away, And though our hearts were breaking, We knew you could not stay. Our lips cannot speak how we loved you, Our hearts cannot tell what to say, But God only knows how we miss you, In our home that is lonely today. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019