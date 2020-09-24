|
FLAHERTY, Noreen, Hawkhill, Gort. Noreen's family Marguerite, John, Dermot, Paul, Kieran and extended family would like to thank most sincerely all those who sympathised with us on the recent sad loss of our beloved mother, who passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Galway Hospice, surrounded by her loving family. Thanks to all who cared for Noreen in St Anne's stroke unit and in the hospice. Thanks to Doctor Lorraine Mulkerrins, Joanne Kidd(PHN) and all Noreen's carers, especially Bridget Monaghan and Louise Hayes who enabled Noreen to lead an independent life. A special thanks to the relatives, friends and neighbours who supported us in so many ways. We would also like to thank those who phoned, sent texts, Mass cards and messages of condolence on R.I.P.ie and to the many people, including the Gort Hurling Club, friends and neighbours who lined the roads from Noreen's home to Tierneevin Church and graveyard. Thanks to those who travelled to pay respects or were with us online. Thanks also to those who helped by stewarding at the church. A sincere thank you to Fr Tommy Marrinan and Fr Michael King for celebrating the funeral Mass and for the visits and prayers while Noreen was in hospital. Thanks also to all who contributed to making the funeral Mass so special. It meant a lot to the family to hear the Tierneevin Church choir which was such a joyful part of Noreen's life. Thanks also to Carmel Dempsey for her musical contribution and Mary Glennon for her moving tribute to our mother. Thanks also to the church committee who prepared the church for Noreen's last visit. Thanks to Shane Counihan and the Mullins family undertakers for their kindness and professionalism in arranging Noreen's funeral and to the grave diggers who prepared Noreen's final resting place. Thanks to Kevin Daly video for live streaming the funeral mass and John Sullivan for providing food. It would be impossible to thank everyone individually, so please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our thanks and appreciation and a Mass will be offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Mass Saturday, 26th September 7.30, St Coleman's Church, Tierneevin
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 24, 2020