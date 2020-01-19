|
Windfield Gardens, Knocknacarra and formerly of Gurteen, Westport. Reposing at St. Pio's Room in the grounds of the Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road today from 3 until 5. Removal tomorrow Monday to Fahy Community Centre, Fahy, Westport where she will repose again from 5 until 7. Mass for Nuala Keane on Tuesday at 11 in the Holy Family Church, Fahy. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Simon Community.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020