Resources More Obituaries for Oscar NAUGHTON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Oscar NAUGHTON

In Memoriam Condolences NAUGHTON Oscar Time cannot steal the treasuresThat we carry in our hearts. Nor ever dim the shining thoughts Our cherished past imparts For the memories of the oneswe loved still cast a gentle glow, To grace our days and lightour paths, wherever we may go.Love you to the moon and back. Mommy, Daddy, Emma and Mark Mass Carraroe Church, St Patrick's Day. Oscar Those special memories of you Oscar will always bring a smile, If only we could have you back for a little while, Then we could sit and talk again, Just like we used to do, You always meant so very much to us and always will do. The fact that you're no longer here will always cause us pain, But you're forever in our hearts until we all meet again. Dado, Mamo, Marina, Stephanie, Joey, Caroline. Grandson Nobody could ever replace you Oscar Nobody ever will In this life I loved you dearly In death I love you still. Grà go deo ó Mamó xxx Nephew We loved you then Oscar We love you still Forget you Oscar We never will. Ó Aintín Dd, John agus na gasúir; Uncail Cóilín agus Fiona; Aintín Kathleen, Séamus agus na gasúir. Grá go deo a pheata Beag xxx Nephew We speak your name with love and pride Oscar We smile through tears we try to hide Simple words but very true We will always love and remember you, Never forgotten Auntie Mary and Máirtín xxx Cousin Little Angels dressed in white Kiss little Oscar every night Lots of love hugs and kisses Never forgotten Cliona, Claire, Réaltín and Hannah xxx Nephew / Godson I want to tell you something So there won't be any doubt You're so wonderful to think of But so hard to do without. For no one knows the heartache That lies behind our smiles No one knows how many times we have broken down and cried. Sweet Jesus, take this message to our darling Oscar up above Tell him how much we miss him and give him all our love. Sadly missed by your Uncle/Godfather Tommy and Kathleen, Thomas, Rose and Saoirse; Michael, Jason, Aileen and Jesse. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries