COADY, Paddy - Springfield, Williamstown, Co. Galway. Who passed away suddenly surrounded by his loving family on the 23rd August 2020. Paddy's wife Geraldine and children Catriona, Karen, Emma, Brian, sons-in-law Thomas, Alvin, Emmett and granddaughters Robyn and Ali want to express our sincere thanks and deepest gratitude and appreciation to everyone who supported us at this sad and very difficult time. We have been so touched and comforted by the volume and sincerity of condolences we have received through cards, letters, phone calls, text messages as well as the many personalised messages on the R.I.P., Midwest Radio and other social media websites. Thanks to our wonderful neighbours, relations, friends, Paddy's work colleagues and all the Williamstown community who sent flowers, visited us, brought so much food and refreshments to the house and directed traffic. We are extremely grateful for your kindness. A special word of thanks to Geraldine's sister Eileen Flynn who did all the catering. We would like to thank our neighbours, friends, relations, work and sporting colleagues who formed a Guard of Honour on Springfield Avenue to welcome Paddy home on the Monday evening and before and after the funeral Mass. We wish to offer a heartfelt thank you to the staff of St. Dominick's Ward and the I.C.U. Unit at U.H.G. where Paddy spent his final hours. To Fr. Francis Mitchell, we are filled with gratitude to you for celebrating the funeral Mass, ensuring that it was personal and special for us. We thank Regina O'Shea for the beautiful singing, and Geraldine's nephew Sean for the beautiful poem he wrote for us, and for singing both at the church and at Paddy's grave. A special word of thanks to Joe Divilly, funeral director for the professional manner in which he conducted the funeral arrangements. To the gravediggers, we thank you for your thoughtful and personal touch as you prepared Paddy's final resting place. For those who could not be present due to the challenging Covid circumstances we are grateful for the inclusion in your thoughts and prayers. As it is impossible to mention everybody individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our sincere gratitude. We will be forever grateful for the overwhelming support and kindness shown to us. Finally, to a wonderful Husband, Dad and Poppy, you were one in a million, always a hard worker and a gentleman but most of all you were the centre of all our lives. You will be dearly missed. Paddy's Month's Mind Will be held on Sunday, 20th September 2020 in St. Therese's Church, Williamstown at 10.30am.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 17, 2020