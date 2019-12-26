|
|
CUNNINGHAM, Paddy (4th Anniversary) Newbridge, Ballinasloe, Co.Galway, who died on 29th December, 2015. Rest In Peace. As the days go on without you and weeks turn into years They hold a million memories and hide a million tears. We think about you always. talk about you too, We have lots of wonderful memories but we wish we still had you. Deeply loved and sadly missed by your loving wife Evelyn, sons Michael, Tom, Pat, daughter Anne Marie and grand-daughter Sarah Jane. Anniversary Mass In St. Patrick''s Church, Newbridge, Sunday, 29th December 2019, 11.30am.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Dec. 26, 2019