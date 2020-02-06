|
KELLY, Rev. Fr. Paddy (P.J.) S.M.A. Ilorin Diocese, Nigeria, Shinyanga Diocese, Tanzania, Kilnadeema Diocese, Clonfert Formermly Rooghan, Laurencetown, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway 14th January 2020. We, Paddy's family wish to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who sympathised with us on our recent sad and sudden loss. To those who attended Paddy's removal, funeral Masses, sent Mass cards, telephoned or sent SMS texts, we extend our grateful appreciation. We offer our thanks to our neighbours, relatives and friends who supported us in so many ways by bringing food and refreshments to our home or by simply spending time with us. We thank Fr. Seamus Nohilly and Fr. James Clesham S.M.A. who were first to come to our house on Tuesday 14th. We thank the priests of Clonfert Diocese led by Bishop Michael Duignan, Bishop John Kirby, Monsignor Cathal Geraghty and SMA Priests led by the Provincial leader Fr. Malachy Flanagan SMA who celebrated our brother Paddy's funeral Mass in St. Dympna's Church, Kilnadeema. With heartfelt gratitude we wish to acknowledge the beautiful Homily given by his classmate Fr. Martin Kavanagh. Sincere thanks to the choir of Kilnadeema, to the readers, altar servers, Paddy McLoughlin who gave a wonderful tribute to our brother and to all whose participation enhanced the Liturgy. With heartfelt gratitude we acknowledge the care and support that Irene, Nancy and all the people of Kilnadeema and Aille gave to our brother during his time as Parish Priest there. We thank Sean of Kilboy's Undertaker and staff for their professionalism and kindness and each of his friends who acted as pallbearers at our home. Thanks to Laurencetown, Kiltormer, Mullagh and Kilnadeema for the beautiful Guard of Honour. Thanks to the Meadow Court and staff for providing us with a beautiful meal after Fr. Paddy's departure to Cork. On his arrival to St. Joseph's SMA Church, Wilton, Cork, we wish to thank sincerely Fr. Dan Cashman, his fellow SMA Priests and OLA Sisters for the welcoming acknowledgement of Fr. Paddy's remains. We thank the Bishops, Priests of the SMA and the Bishops of Clonfert Diocese led by the Provincial leader Fr. Malachy Flanagan SMA in celebrating the funeral Mass for our brother Paddy. We acknowledge the beautiful Homily given by his classmate Fr. Joe Egan. We wish to thank the choir and all who participated in any way to enhance the Liturgy. Thanks to the staff of the SMA House for providing food, refreshments and chat. Thanks to the gravediggers who prepared Fr. Paddy's resting place with care and consideration. While it is impossible to thank everyone individually, we trust that this acknowledgement will be accepted as an expression of our deepest gratitude. Your help and kindness will always be treasured. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Mass For Fr. Paddy Will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Laurencetown on Friday 14th February at 7 p.m. and in St. Dympna's Church, Kilnadeema on Saturday 15th February at 12 noon. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace. Amen
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Feb. 6, 2020