O'HALLORAN, Paddy
Doon East, Rosscahill
(1st Anniversary)
3rd September 2018
Husband
I don't need a special day to bring you to my mind,
The days I do not think of you are very hard to find.
Each morning when I awake I know that you are gone,
And now one knows the heartache,
As I try to carry on.
My heart still aches with sadness,
And secret tears still flow,
What it meant to lose you,
No one will ever know.
My thoughts are always with you,
Your place no one can fill.
In life I loved you dearly,
In death I love you still.
Your loving wife Peggy.
Dad
They say there is a reason,
They say that time will heal,
But neither time nor reason,
Will change the way we feel.
For no-one knows the heartache,
That lies behind our smiles,
No-one knows how many times,
We have broken down and cried.
Gone from home that smiling face,
Those cheerful happy ways,
The heart that won so many friends,
In bygone, happy days.
We want to tell you something,
So there won't be any doubt,
You're so wonderful to think of,
But so hard to be without.
We cannot bring the old days back,
When we were all together,
The family chain is broken now,
But memories live forever.
Always in our thoughts, your loving family Tony, Caroline, Sarah, Fionnuala, Kenneth, Declan, Imelda, Lorraine and Lisa, sons-in-law Aidan, Pat, Jason, John and Richard, daughters-in-law Michelle and Rosanna.
Grandad
A special person, a special face,
A special grandad we can never replace,
Hugs and kisses we send today,
To a star in the sky not far away.
Sadly missed by your grandchildren Jason, Dylan, Alan, Rebecca, Emily, Patrick, Robert, Luke, Sarah, Emma, Eirinn, Anna, Liam, Isabelle, Heidi, Katie and Holly and great granddaughter Lillie.
Brother
Your presence we miss,
Your memory we treasure,
Loving you always,
Forgetting you never.
Your brother Michael and sister Maureen.
Anniversary Mass
Sunday, 15th September at 11 o'clock in Killannin Church.
