COISDEALBHA, Páidín Sheáin Ballinabrough, Inverin, Co Galway Passed away on the 4th February 2020 Páidín's wife Mary, daughter Margaret, sons Padraic, Steve, Philip and Richard, grandchildren Aisling, Caoimhe, Emma, Cathal and Aodhán, sister Maureen (Flood), in-laws Rita, Barbara, Seán and Gavin, brother-in-law Seán, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends wish to express their deepest gratitude to all who attended Páidín's removal and funeral and to those who travelled long distances to be with us during our sad loss. Thanks to all who sent Mass cards and messages of sympathy and who donated to the Irish Lung Foundation. To our extended family, friends and neighbours your kindness will never be forgotten. A Special word of thanks to Fr Billy Riley, Parish Priest of Knock Church for the celebration of Páidín's funeral Mass. Thanks to all the members of Scoil Sailearna Choir and their staff. Thanks to all the neighbours and friends who helped with the grave, his final resting place, Bláthanna Charoline, Connemara Catering, Tigh Chuláin, the people who assisted with the traffic control, Naughtons Funeral Home and to Pádraig Joe Joe from Ridge Funeral Directors who helped and guided us in arranging the funeral. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgment as a token of our deepest gratitude and appreciation. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Ar dheis Dé go raibh anam Pháidín agus go gcastar ar a chéile arís muid. Month's Mind Mass Friday, 6th March at 7:pm at Knock Church, Inverin, Co Galway
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020