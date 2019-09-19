|
COSTELLO, Paraic, Derroe, London, Died 7th of August 2019. The Costello family would like to extend their thanks to everyone who attended Paraic's removal and burial and travel to Shannon, to all those who sent Mass cards and to family, friends, neighbours and acquaintances for their support. Special thanks to Mary Coyne and gravediggers, the Hospital in London and everyone who helped and attended the Mass in London. We would like to thank Seosamh and Paraic Joe Joe Ridge Undertakers. Thanks also to an t-Athair Seán MacAodh S.P. Thanks to Kathleen in Tir na nÓg. Please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our sincere appreciation. Month's Mind Mass On Saturday 28th September at 7.30 p.m. in Rossaveel Church.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019