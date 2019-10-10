|
|
FOLAN Paraic - (Second Anniversary) Oumeeney, Lettermullen Co. Galway Husband You rest in arms of angels, In a place of peace and love, Watching over me always, From heaven up above. You guide me through my worries, And help me through each day, Always by my side, You never went away. The bond cannot be broken, Made from love so pure, Death does not break the bond, It lives on forever more. You rest in arms of angels, Free from illness and pain. Waiting for the day, We are together once again. Loved and Always missed, Bridin. xxx Dad Our lives go on without you, But nothing is the same, We have to hide our heartache, When someone speaks your name. Sad are the hearts that loved you, Silent are the tears that fall, Living without you is the hardest part of all. You did so many things for us, Your heart was so kind and true, And when we needed someone, We could always count on you. The special years will not return, When we are all together, But with the love in our hearts, You walk with us forever. All our Love, Noreen, Breda and Deirdre Marty, Criostoir and Mikey. xxx Daideo Each day we look to heaven, Each day we call your name, Each day just feels so different, It hasn't been the same. Each day we always question, We often wonder why? You had to go away from us, Our angel in the sky. We keep you in our memories, Since we've been apart, And we'll always have a part of you, Locked safely in our hearts. Grá Mór Mílteach, Paraic, Aoife, Niamh, Feidhlim, Ceilfhionn, Fiachra agus Freadha. xxxxxxx Mass Tiernee Church, Thursday 13th October 2019 at 11.30a.m.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 10, 2019