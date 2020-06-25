|
|
Cantaney, Turloughmore and formerly of Kilskeagh, Athenry. Leaving his residence on Saturday at 2 for private mass at 3 in Our Lady of Knock Church, Lackagh, Turloughmore. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice or Irish Cancer Society. Mass will be streamed live online on Parish Church Lackagh facebook page and parish radio. Memorial mass in celebration of Pat Cooleys life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from June 25 to June 26, 2020