Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pat Cooley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pat Cooley

Add a Memory
Pat Cooley Notice
Cantaney, Turloughmore and formerly of Kilskeagh, Athenry. Leaving his residence on Saturday at 2 for private mass at 3 in Our Lady of Knock Church, Lackagh, Turloughmore. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice or Irish Cancer Society. Mass will be streamed live online on Parish Church Lackagh facebook page and parish radio. Memorial mass in celebration of Pat Cooleys life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from June 25 to June 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pat's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -