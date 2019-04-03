Resources More Obituaries for Pat DURKAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Pat DURKAN

Obituary DURKAN, Pat, Ballinagran, Balla.The family of the late Pat Durkan, Ballinagran, Balla, Co. Mayo offer our sincere thanks to the many friends, neighbours and well-wishers who visited our homes, attended at the funeral home and funeral. For those who telephoned, travelled long distances, sent cards and messages of condolence, we are truly grateful.A special word of thanks to the doctors, nurses, porters and staff of Mayo General Hospital, Castlebar, Beaumount Hospital, Dublin and University Hospital Galway, Dr. Broderick GP, the District Nurses who attended Pat, the chemist, ambulance service and all those who cared for Pat during his illnesses; to his kind neighbours for their help and support; to all those who participated in the Mass, especially Fr. Denis Carney, the choir, the FCA Colour party for the Guard of Honour, the pipers and finally, Michael Durkan, Funeral Director for his professional handling of arrangements. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowlegement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. The Month's Mind Mass For Pat Durkan will be held on 10th March, 2019 at 11am in St. Cronan's Church, Balla. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.