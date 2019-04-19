Resources More Obituaries for Pat FLAHERTY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Pat FLAHERTY

FLAHERTY. The Sisters and Brothers of the late Pat Flaherty would like to thank all who sympathised with us on the passing of our brother. To our friends and neighbours for their support and kindness; To Dr O'Reilly and his team; Sean Cleary Funeral Director and his staff for the compassion shown to us. To Fr. Conroy, Fr Burns and Fr O'Rourke for Mass and prayers said with the family. To all those who contributed to the funeral Mass; musicians Florence and Justin, David for his Eulogy and altar servers. To those who sent Mass Cards, letters and those who travelled long distances. For Pat's neighbours and friends, especially Eugene and Colm, and gravediggers in preparing Pat's final resting place. To Declan Walsh and staff for the lovely meal; Gerry and Sean Larkin for the use of the hall. We would like to thank Pat's carers especially Geraldine O'Neil for her professionalism on that day. As it would be impossible to thank everybody individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intention. Month's Mind Mass For Pat is on the 12th April in Ballinakill Church at 8 pm. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 19, 2019