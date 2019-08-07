|
KING, Pat, (Second Anniversary) Treasured memories of Pat King, Druids Court, Ardrahan (formerly Ardaun, Oranmore) A Golden heart stopped beating Hard working hands at rest. It broke our Hearts to see you go God only takes the best. They say that memories are Golden well, maybe this is true, But we never wanted memories We only wanted you. Your life was full of love and labour Your love for family true. You always did the best for us We will always remember you. We sat beside your bedside Our hearts were broken and sore, We hoped in despair for miracles But the doctors could do no more. In tears we watched you sinking We watched you fade away And though our hearts were breaking We knew you couldn't stay. So sadly missed by your loving wife Karen, Clodagh, Shane and Katie. Just a prayer from your family, Who loved you fond and true In our hearts you will live forever Because we thought the world of you. Deep are the memories precious they will stay No passing of time will ever take them away. Sadly missed by his mother Mary, brothers Martin, Tom, Eoin, Tony and sister Veronica and extended families. 2nd Anniversary Mass On 11th August 2019 10.30am Saint Teresa's Church, Labane Pat King Tournament on August 10th 2019 Ardrahan GAA pitch.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019