Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grenham's Funeral Directors
Main Street
Ballinasloe, Co. Galway
090-96 42152
Reposing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
16:00 - 19:00
Grenham's Funeral Directors
Main Street
Ballinasloe, Co. Galway
View Map
Reposing
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
16:00 - 17:30
Smiths Funeral Home
Ballinamore
View Map
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
13:00
St. Marys Church
Aughnasheelin
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pat McGovern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pat McGovern

Add a Memory
Pat McGovern Notice
Suckfield, Ballinasloe and formerly of Gubnaveigh, Aghacashel, Co. Leitrim. Reposing at Grenhams Funeral Home, Ballinasloe tomorrow Friday from 4 until 7. Reposing again at Smiths Funeral Home, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim on Saturday from 4 until 5.30. Removal afterwards to St. Marys Church, Aughnasheelin, Co. Leitrim to arrive at 6. Mass for Pat McGovern on Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pat's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -