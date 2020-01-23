|
Suckfield, Ballinasloe and formerly of Gubnaveigh, Aghacashel, Co. Leitrim. Reposing at Grenhams Funeral Home, Ballinasloe tomorrow Friday from 4 until 7. Reposing again at Smiths Funeral Home, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim on Saturday from 4 until 5.30. Removal afterwards to St. Marys Church, Aughnasheelin, Co. Leitrim to arrive at 6. Mass for Pat McGovern on Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020