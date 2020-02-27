|
McGOVERN. The family of Pat McGovern, especially Amy and Keith, would like to sincerely thank all those who sympathised with them and supported them following the recent sudden loss of their beloved father. We found great comfort in hearing all the humorous stories about Dad from his many friends, of old and new, and we will forever cherish these wonderful memories. We also want to thank Dad's dear friends for their support, love, and for being there for us during this sad time. We greatly appreciate all those who called to the house, attended at Grenham's Funeral Home, Ballinasloe, Smiths Funeral Home in Ballinamore, and all those who travelled to Aughnasheelin for his final send off. We are thankful for all the messages, Mass cards, and those who donated to the Irish Heart Foundation. We acknowledge, with sincere thanks, the distance some of you travelled, to share in our sorrow. In particular, we would like to sincerely thank our extended family, especially Dad's family in Leitrim, Josephine, Vanessa, Kirby and Wayne, our close friends and all Dad's friends for the help and support you provided us with during the week. We could not have gotten through the week without you all. To Fr. Garvey and Fr. Allman, thank you both for attending at Grenham's Funeral Home, and joining in our prayers. A special thank you to Fr. Johnny Cusack of St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin for the wonderful service at Dad's Funeral Mass, and also to those who participated in the Mass. To the people of Leitrim, who welcomed Dad home, and the warm welcome you gave to the people of Ballinasloe, your efforts were much appreciated. The gathering in the Community Hall, the abundance of food, and help you all provided, was wonderful, and we will always remember your kindness and generosity. In particular, Maura and Margaret who kept the tea and coffee flowing, we cannot thank you enough. A special mention goes to Niall Aylward and Grenham's Funeral Home for your compassion, professionalism, care and support. We really cannot thank you enough, Niall, for everything. To Smiths Funeral Home and Liam McGirl of Ballinamore, a sincere thanks to you all for taking care of us when we brought Dad home to his adored Leitrim. We want to thank all Dad's friends, especially Gerry Greene and Donal Croffy, who went to Leitrim to dig and care for Dad's grave and who gave us tremendous support during the week. To Dean and Katie and the Ballinasloe Musical Society for providing the amazing music, we sincerely thank you, and we would also like to acknowledge Dean for everything he did for us throughout the week. And, finally, to all Dad's peers and friends at Ballinasloe Musical Society, Panto and the Theatre, we thank you for the Guard of Honour and for escorting Dad on his final stop at his beloved Ballinasloe Town Hall. The generosity, support, kindness and love you have all given us has been a great source of comfort. We will be forever thankful to each and every one of you for joining us to celebrate Dad's life and to bid him a final farewell. Pat's Months Mind Will be held in St. Michael's Church, Ballinasloe, Friday, 28th February at 6pm.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Feb. 27, 2020